18 / 365
Acadia NP
Still back-filling in Fall 2023. At Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park (Maine).
October 10 posts
Main album:
“Sand Beach, from The Beehive summit”
1 year ago:
“Slipware”
2 years ago:
“Autumn in New England”
3 years ago:
“Siblings meet”
4 years ago:
“Monarch”
5 years ago:
“How many … to change a light bulb?”
6 years ago:
“Last part of every lake workout… (1'20" video -- filler)”
7 years ago:
“Running out of ideas…”
8 years ago:
“Two of my favorite people…”
9 years ago:
“Colocasia esculenta”
10 years ago:
“Into the light”
11 years ago:
“More leaf art…”
12 years ago:
“Rowing reflections”
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5305
photos
52
followers
49
following
324
4975
325
4976
326
4977
327
4978
Tags
hiking
,
maine
,
acadia national park
,
acadia
,
thunder hole
,
tm-tg6
,
tm10oct
