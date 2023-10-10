Previous
Next
Acadia NP by rhoing
18 / 365

Acadia NP

Still back-filling in Fall 2023. At Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park (Maine).

October 10 posts
Main album: “Sand Beach, from The Beehive summit”
  1 year ago: “Slipware”
 2 years ago: “Autumn in New England”
 3 years ago: “Siblings meet”
 4 years ago: “Monarch”
 5 years ago: “How many … to change a light bulb?”
 6 years ago: “Last part of every lake workout… (1'20" video -- filler)”
 7 years ago: “Running out of ideas…”
 8 years ago: “Two of my favorite people…”
 9 years ago: “Colocasia esculenta”
10 years ago: “Into the light”
11 years ago: “More leaf art…”
12 years ago: “Rowing reflections”

[ PA100442_LE15tm :: P&S ]
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact