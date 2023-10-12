Sign up
“Fine or imprisonment for disturbing this marker…”
Don’t mess with the US Coast & Geodetic Survey!
Cadillac Mountain
United States Coast and Geodetic Survey
October 12 posts
Main album:
“Cadillac Mountain”
1 year ago:
“Killing time between beers and food [Travel day 1]”
2 years ago:
“It was quite the game”
3 years ago:
“Sleeping baby…”
4 years ago:
“Hands…”
5 years ago:
“Grandma’s back!”
6 years ago:
“Ubiquitous, deconstructed: ‘Enjoy’”
7 years ago:
“Brushfoot”
8 years ago:
“Another airport run”
9 years ago:
“Caterpillar close-up”
10 years ago:
“Father & daughter”
11 years ago:
“Fall colors not here yet”
12 years ago:
“Desperation while there's still light outside!”
[ PXL_20231012_135818851_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Tags
green mountain
,
maine
,
acadia national park
,
acadia
,
cadillac mountain
,
tm-p4a
,
tm12oct
