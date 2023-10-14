Sign up
22 / 365
‘Our’ kindergartener
She’s not really “ours,” but grandparents get a little possessive, yes?
Still back-filling in October 2023…
October 14 posts
1 year ago:
“This took less than an hour…”
2 years ago:
“Mill Pond Reservoir”
3 years ago:
“Newborn screening”
4 years ago:
“The wonderment of a child…”
5 years ago:
“Fun with hats”
6 years ago:
“Gray Hairstreak”
7 years ago:
“SOOC (filler #23)”
8 years ago:
“Remote control deconstructed”
9 years ago:
“So many species of moths…”
10 years ago:
“Mere minutes before midnight”
11 years ago:
“Before-and-after”
12 years ago:
“Sunglass selfie”
[ PXL_20231014_130241790_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Tags
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
grandchild1
,
tm14oct
