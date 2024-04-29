Previous
Color ‘match’ I by rhoing
Color ‘match’ I

Yeeaah, not a very good match. This is the photo I took back to the paint store. They scanned the sample again and gave us a fresh quart of paint (at no extra charge) … which wasn’t much better.

That led to the change-of-strategy: new sample » a different store, and » a better outcome.

Mags ace
There sure is a difference! Glad they replaced it.
May 20th, 2024  
