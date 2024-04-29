Sign up
3 / 365
Color ‘match’ I
Yeeaah, not a very good match. This is the photo I took back to the paint store. They scanned the sample again and gave us a fresh quart of paint (at no extra charge) … which wasn’t much better.
That led to the change-of-strategy:
new sample
» a different store, and »
a better outcome
.
[ PXL_20240429_144516949_LE15 :: cell phone ]
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
painting
touch-up
home repair
home maintenance
home-repair
home repairs
tm-p8
color-matching
home-repairs
home-maintenance
tm29apr
Mags
There sure is a difference! Glad they replaced it.
May 20th, 2024
