Huh. The buttons overlap.

I’ve had this suit how many years and I’ve never noticed this before?



Also, the suit is navy/dark blue. How did this photo come out this way? I didn’t use a B&W filter in ON1. Somehow it was shot in monochrome, I guess. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



Wore a suit today to assist at a funeral service.



[ PXL_20240506_174647964_LE12tm :: cell phone ]