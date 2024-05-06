Sign up
7 / 365
Huh. The buttons overlap.
I’ve had this suit how many years and I’ve never noticed this before?
Also, the suit is navy/dark blue. How did this photo come out this way? I didn’t use a B&W filter in ON1. Somehow it was shot in monochrome, I guess. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Wore a suit today to assist at a funeral service.
[ PXL_20240506_174647964_LE12tm :: cell phone ]
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
buttons
,
sleeves
,
suits
,
bandw
,
tmbandw
,
tm-p8
,
tm06may
Mags
ace
Interesting! I've never seen buttons overlap like that.
May 23rd, 2024
