Previous
Next
Huh. The buttons overlap. by rhoing
7 / 365

Huh. The buttons overlap.

I’ve had this suit how many years and I’ve never noticed this before?

Also, the suit is navy/dark blue. How did this photo come out this way? I didn’t use a B&W filter in ON1. Somehow it was shot in monochrome, I guess. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Wore a suit today to assist at a funeral service.

[ PXL_20240506_174647964_LE12tm :: cell phone ]
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Interesting! I've never seen buttons overlap like that.
May 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise