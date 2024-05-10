Sign up
And it’s not –20°F!
In contrast to
my previous post
, more than four years ago.
Since I already posted for today, this had to go to “Extras.”
10th May 2024
10th May 24
Tags
northern lights
,
aurora borealis
,
tm-p8
,
tm10may
Danette Thompson
ace
Glad you got to see it
May 13th, 2024
