More excavation. Sigh.

Two years ago, Clearwave came through burying fiber optic cable. This year it’s Frontier’s turn to get in on the fiber optic action. Very different excavation contractors.
This is a “During” photo. I’m using this post to mark the “date of damage” for a damage claim: they left an area of yard with nothing but dirt, rock and a few stray pieces of straw where grass had come in nicely this year from seeding last fall. They didn’t pretend to plant more seed; they strew a bit o’ straw and apparently called it good.
I have an “After” photo I sent to Frontier’s insurance company…
Neither Frontier nor the excavator warned us they would be burying conduit.
The workers left a piece of heavy machinery on our front lawn while they went away for lunch, while we were itching to cut the grass in preparation for going out of town tomorrow. Just very poor customer relations and consideration — not a great way to begin courting customers in a new market segment.
Finally — Don’t miss the empty Marlboro box in front of the dirt pile. Slobs.