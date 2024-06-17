Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
16 / 365
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail
No need to submit for identification or data.
Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies
* ] [
Wikipedia
]
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
*
A single specimen was captured by a boy at Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland in late September (or early October) 1932 and is believed to have been accidentally imported from North America.
All June 17 posts
[ PXL_20240617_182834108_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4304
photos
36
followers
33
following
4% complete
View this month »
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Latest from all albums
4282
4283
4284
4285
4286
4287
16
4288
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Taken
17th June 2024 11:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
lepidoptera
,
eastern tiger swallowtail
,
swallowtail butterfly
,
papilio glaucus
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
papilionidae
,
papilioninae
,
tminsects
,
tm-p8
,
tmbutterflies2024
,
tm17jun
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close