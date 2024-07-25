Previous
Spin, spin,spin? by rhoing
Spin, spin,spin?

Or “spin, spin, spin … zero”? How do you leave a combination lock? :) Inspecting the photo will give no surprise to people who know me.

It was back to the campus gym for me today. It’s just too hot (upper 80s) and too humid (40–50%) to row in the garage at home.

25th July 2024 25th Jul 24

Zero works well... this image and thinking about the word zero made me think of a song Down to Zero by one of my all time favorite recording artists... Joan Armatrading.
August 1st, 2024  
