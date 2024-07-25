Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
37 / 365
Spin, spin,spin?
Or “spin, spin, spin …
zero
”? How do you leave a combination lock? :) Inspecting the photo will give no surprise to people who know me.
It was back to the campus gym for me today. It’s just too hot (upper 80s) and too humid (40–50%) to row in the garage at home.
[ PXL_20240726_201910849_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4360
photos
38
followers
36
following
10% complete
View this month »
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Latest from all albums
35
4319
4320
4321
36
4322
37
4323
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Taken
27th July 2024 1:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
locker
,
gym
,
lock
,
padlock
,
combination lock
,
student recreation center
,
rec center
,
tm-p8
,
tm25jul
KV
ace
Zero works well... this image and thinking about the word zero made me think of a song Down to Zero by one of my all time favorite recording artists... Joan Armatrading.
August 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close