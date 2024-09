Hotel lobby. I’m not often intrigued by hotel lobbies, especially at the end of a long day’s drive, but these colors, lines and textures spoke to me. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯Today was our longest drive for the three-day drive home, so there were no tourist stops or destinations today. Just lots of wind turbines in eastern New Mexico, northwest Texas, and southwest Oklahoma. Yeah, pretty boring.[ PXL_20240909_223539841_LE15tm :: cell phone ]