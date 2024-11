, no common name. As I recall, this guy was on the front grill of a truck at a truck stop. It was on US 380 near Pacheco, NM. We were heading toward the Capitan Mountains before we diverted south to White Sands National Park … and an eventual flat tire This photo only hints at the beauty of the hind wings. See more images: BugGuide » ID’ed as: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist » Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [[ PXL_20240907_173143815_LE15tm :: cell phone ]