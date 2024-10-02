Sign up
Previous
78 / 365
Here’s the ‘Comma’
Note the parenthesis-shaped, white mark on the underside of the hind wing. :)
Similar to the “Question Mark” butterfly (
Polygonia interrogationis
); see
“Identification” at BugGuide
.
» ID’ed as
Polygonia comma
or “Eastern Comma”: [
iNaturalist
]
» Submitted as
Polygonia comma
or “Eastern Comma”: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
UK Butterflies
]
[ PXL_20241002_173222366_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
»
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
lepidoptera
,
eastern comma
,
polygonia comma
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
nymphalidae
,
nymphalinae
,
brushfooted butterfly
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tm-p8
,
tmbutterflies2024
,
inaturalist-confirmed
,
tm02oct
Mags
ace
Oh wow! A very cryptic one in that wood decay.
November 1st, 2024
