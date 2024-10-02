Previous
Here’s the ‘Comma’ by rhoing
78 / 365

Here’s the ‘Comma’

Note the parenthesis-shaped, white mark on the underside of the hind wing. :)
Similar to the “Question Mark” butterfly (Polygonia interrogationis); see “Identification” at BugGuide.

» ID’ed as Polygonia comma or “Eastern Comma”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Submitted as Polygonia comma or “Eastern Comma”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Butterflies ]

[ PXL_20241002_173222366_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

2nd October 2024

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Oh wow! A very cryptic one in that wood decay.
November 1st, 2024  
