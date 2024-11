This is another shot of a Corn Earworm Moth, but with its wings tucked in. This is in contrast to a recent post of the same species with its wings spread. This one has found a cozy spot in the brick-and-mortar next to a house number on the front of our house: that should provide some perspective on how small these guys are ( adult wingspan, 32–45 mm ).» Submitted asor “Corn Earworm”: BugGuide (for data purposes rather than ID)» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [[ PXL_20241003_150734716_LE15tm :: cell phone ]