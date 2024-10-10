Previous
A day with my favorite women by rhoing
A day with my favorite women

They are looking at an old binder with photos and purchase information on expensive household items, which we had compiled back in the day for insurance purposes. Yeah … it should have been tossed years ago, but it was unearthed recently.

