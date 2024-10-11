Sign up
83 / 365
Mimi on a teeter-totter
Part of the reason we exercise is so that we can do this kind of stuff with the grandkids!
[ PXL_20241011_143010122_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
Main album
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
Tags
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
seesaw
,
grandmothers
,
teeter-totter
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
tmgrandmothers
,
grandchild3
,
tm-p8
,
tm11oct
