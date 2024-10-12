Previous
A confident man
A confident man

Wearing his 7-year old daughter’s sunglasses.

It’s not easy getting good photos of Steve, so I take what I can get. The grandkids were having “quiet time,” so the adults played a game, “That Escalated Quickly.” An interesting, fun, cooperative game.

[ PXL_20241012_171531757_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

12th October 2024

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
