Next generation photographer by rhoing
85 / 365

Next generation photographer

Our older granddaughter received an instant camera for her birthday. It prints out an image from a roll of paper inside. No waving around a Polaroid image as it develops! Some fun embellishments for kids to add to the images.

[ PXL_20241013_222441822_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very nice!
November 22nd, 2024  
