85 / 365
Next generation photographer
Our older granddaughter received an instant camera for her birthday. It prints out an image from a roll of paper inside. No waving around a Polaroid image as it develops! Some fun embellishments for kids to add to the images.
[ PXL_20241013_222441822_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
Main album
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
1
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4504
photos
42
followers
45
following
24% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Taken
14th October 2024 2:24am
Tags
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
grandmothers
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
tmgrandmothers
,
grandchild1
,
tm-p8
,
tm13oct
Mags
ace
Very nice!
November 22nd, 2024
