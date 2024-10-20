Sign up
A sense of scale
The Gateway Arch again, with people at the base. This provides — as the title indicates — a sense of the scale of this structure.
Gateway Arch National Park
Wikipedia
Gateway Arch
[ PXL_20241020_175820610_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
20th October 2024
Thom Mitchell
Tags
stainless steel
,
monument
,
landmarks
,
landmark
,
st. louis
,
monuments
,
missouri
,
gateway arch
,
tm-p8
,
tm20oct
,
gateway arch national park
Mags
Well captured.
December 10th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
@rosiekerr
And other perspective. :)
December 10th, 2024
