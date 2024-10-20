Previous
A sense of scale by rhoing
86 / 365

A sense of scale

The Gateway Arch again, with people at the base. This provides — as the title indicates — a sense of the scale of this structure.

    • Gateway Arch National Park
    • Wikipedia
    • Gateway Arch

20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Mags ace
Well captured.
December 10th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell ace
@rosiekerr And other perspective. :)
December 10th, 2024  
