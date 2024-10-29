Sign up
95 / 365
Mini-mural
More street art.
Coming out of Cummare’s in Murphysboro with Raymond and Jeanne.
[ PXL_20241029_231400610_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
Main album
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4529
photos
43
followers
45
following
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
4425
4426
98
4427
4428
4429
99
4430
Views
0
Album
Extras
Taken
30th October 2024 4:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
murals
,
street-art
,
tm-p8
,
tm29oct
,
murphysboro-murals
