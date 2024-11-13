Previous
Well-engineered shelves! by rhoing
84 / 365

Well-engineered shelves!

Time-consuming to build, but very sturdy and almost-attractive!
I especially like the apron around the edge.

[ PXL_20241113_150233411_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

» Main album
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great job! They look very well built.
November 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise