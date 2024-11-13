Sign up
84 / 365
Well-engineered shelves!
Time-consuming to build, but very sturdy and almost-attractive!
I especially like the apron around the edge.
PXL_20241113_150233411_LE15tm
Main album
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
1
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4492
photos
42
followers
44
following
23% complete
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
4403
83
4404
4405
4406
4407
84
4408
Tags
storage
,
construction
,
garage
,
shelf
,
shelves
,
carpentry
,
tm-p8
,
tm13nov
Mags
ace
Great job! They look very well built.
November 18th, 2024
