Comfort Food by rhoing
Comfort Food

At Mom’s. “Sonny Elliot’s Continental Beef Stew.” Sonny Elliot (1920–2012) was “an American meteorologist, actor and comedian, who was known for making jokes during his weather broadcasts” (Wikipedia).

Mom has a real butcher shop nearby, so for recipes like this, she goes to Hasselbach Meats (since 1931!).

After browning the meat, the liquids and seasonings are added and simmer for two hours. Then the vegetables and mushrooms are added and it cooks for another hour. By serving time, the house smells fantastic!

I’ve noted the potential confusion over common names for plants and animals.* This post turns up potential confusion over stage names for humans. The Wikipedia entry for Sonny alternates between “Elliot” and “Eliot” (even within the same paragraph). Gravestones aren’t the end-all of such controversies, but FWIW, his gravestone has one L; see Sonny’s entry at Find a Grave.

* See A problem with “common names”?

