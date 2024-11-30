Sign up
Previous
102 / 365
… and us
Me with my better seven-eighths.
[ PXL_20241130_151039120_LE15tm :: photo by Lana ]
»
Main album
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4548
photos
43
followers
45
following
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
100
101
4442
4443
4444
4445
102
4446
Tags
michigan
,
couples
,
husbands
,
frankenmuth
,
wives
,
bronners
,
tmclare
,
christmas store
,
tm-p8
,
tm30nov
,
not-a-selfie
