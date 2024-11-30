Previous
… and us by rhoing
102 / 365

… and us

Me with my better seven-eighths.

[ PXL_20241130_151039120_LE15tm :: photo by Lana ]

» Main album
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact