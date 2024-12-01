A slippery slope… [Filler]

My brother’s wife, Lana, loves decorating for Christmas, and that means lots of electrical lighting. Some devices have timers, but others just plug in and you have to turn them on-and-off as needed. With lots of devices to turn on-and-off, my brother has smart plugs and he controls them with an app on his phone. Even better, he can create “groups” and turn entire rooms on-and-off with a single tap. I took this photo (and another with technical information) to help me order an initial set.
What attracts me more than controlling all the electrical Christmas devices for one month out of the year is the capability of setting light timers to go on-and-off based on sunset-and-sunrise every day. Periodically I manually reset the outside lights and the several indoor lamps that are on timers because sunset time varies widely. For my location,
• Shortest day in 2024 (December 20): Sunset at 4:42:51 pm
• Longest day in 2024 (June 20): Sunset at 8:23:27 pm
That’s a 3h 40m variation … and I’m not one to have the outside lights come on while the sun is still relatively high in the sky. So I’m going to investigate smart plugs.