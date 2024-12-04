Previous
“Life finds a way” by rhoing
104 / 365

“Life finds a way”

That was one determined hornet, to find its way under the battery cover!

BTW, “Life finds a way” is one of my favorite movie quotes (the movie).

[ PXL_20241203_180714482_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
28% complete

Maggiemae ace
Yuk! Is a hornet the same as a wasp?
January 1st, 2025  
