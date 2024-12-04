Sign up
104 / 365
“Life finds a way”
That was one determined hornet, to find its way under the battery cover!
BTW, “
Life finds a way
” is one of my favorite movie quotes (
the movie
).
[ PXL_20241203_180714482_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
Main album
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4553
photos
43
followers
45
following
Tags
battery
,
cars
,
batteries
,
tm03dec
,
tm-p8
Maggiemae
ace
Yuk! Is a hornet the same as a wasp?
January 1st, 2025
