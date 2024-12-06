Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
105 / 365
The mall: Less than 3 weeks to Christmas
Clare and I think this mall has been mismanaged over the years, but who’s to say? Whatever the cause: many, many vacancies and not many customers for the few stores that remain. At the far end is a vacant “anchor store” space.
[ PXL_20241206_175546999_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
»
Main album
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4558
photos
43
followers
46
following
28% complete
View this month »
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
Latest from all albums
4448
4449
4450
104
4451
105
4452
4453
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Taken
6th December 2024 11:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
parking lot
,
mall
,
parking
,
tm-p8
,
tm06dec
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close