The mall: Less than 3 weeks to Christmas by rhoing
The mall: Less than 3 weeks to Christmas

Clare and I think this mall has been mismanaged over the years, but who’s to say? Whatever the cause: many, many vacancies and not many customers for the few stores that remain. At the far end is a vacant “anchor store” space.

6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

@rhoing
