Christmas Cookies: Bite-Size Holiday Lessons by rhoing
Christmas Cookies: Bite-Size Holiday Lessons

A friend of Clare’s lent her this book to read to our grandchildren. It’s a special book to Clare’s friend and her step-daughter. I like the “seat” our granddaughter chose to sit with Clare.

Christmas Cookies: Bite-Size Holiday Lessons (2008),
by Amy Krouse Rosenthal (author), Jane Dyer (illustrator).

