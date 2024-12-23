Sign up
Previous
109 / 365
The cook reviews
Steve reviews his recipes for tomorrow.
[ PXL_20241223_233712238_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
»
Main album
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4576
photos
43
followers
46
following
29% complete
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
Views
2
2
Album
Extras
Taken
24th December 2024 4:37am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
steve
,
cook
,
chef
,
recipes
,
tmsteve
,
tm-p8
,
tm23dec
