Previous
Kids and Granddaughter II by rhoing
110 / 365

Kids and Granddaughter II

Christmas Eve: Younger daughter and her family.

[ PXL_20241224_150228078_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

» Main album
24th December 2024 24th Dec 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact