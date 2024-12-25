Sign up
Kids and Grandkids I
Our older daughter and her family.
[ PXL_20241225_173607027_ON1_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
Main album
25th December 2024
25th Dec 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags
ace
A beautiful family photo!
January 9th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
@marlboromaam
Extreme ETSOOI — there were dust specks galore on the lens. Fortunately, ON1’s Perfect Erasure removed them pretty cleanly.
January 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
@rhoing
Great job!
January 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
@rhoing
Have you played with the holiday borders? This would be a great candidate for one of those.
January 9th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Such a sweet family pic!
January 9th, 2025
