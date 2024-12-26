Sign up
112 / 365
Mother and daughter
Grace takes the vast majority of photos of her daughter. Consequently, she’s not
in
a lot of photos with her. So here’s one for you, Grace.
[ PXL_20241226_212650448_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
Main album
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
1
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4582
photos
43
followers
46
following
Tags
grace
,
grandchildren
,
daughters
,
mothers
,
granddaughters
,
tmgrace
,
tmdaughters
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
tmmothers
,
tm-p8
,
tm26dec
Mags
ace
Aww! They looks so cute together!
January 9th, 2025
