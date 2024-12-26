Previous
Mother and daughter by rhoing
Mother and daughter

Grace takes the vast majority of photos of her daughter. Consequently, she’s not in a lot of photos with her. So here’s one for you, Grace.

[ PXL_20241226_212650448_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

26th December 2024 26th Dec 24

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Aww! They looks so cute together!
January 9th, 2025  
