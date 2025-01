One of the things that fascinates me watching the grandchildren grow up is how they become accustomed to — and comfortable with — people they see with some “regularity,” but not necessarily great “frequency.” Here is Grandchild #3 — our younger daughter’s daughter — with her Auntie Jen, our older daughter. Not sure how often they are together, but the young one is definitely at ease with her auntie.[ PXL_20241226_223038733_LE15tm :: cell phone ]