Previous
1,230.5 in two days by rhoing
115 / 365

1,230.5 in two days

We enjoyed staying with the kids and grandkids, but it’s definitely good to be off the roads, especially as poorly as we feel.

Ohio departure: ~7:40 a.m. (GMT –5:00)
This photo: ~4:00 p.m. (GMT –6:00)
Subtracting: 9h 20m on the road.
Today’s distance, 590.1 miles (so 63.2 mph)

[ PXL_20241229_215856238_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

» Main album
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact