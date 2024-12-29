1,230.5 in two days

We enjoyed staying with the kids and grandkids, but it’s definitely good to be off the roads, especially as poorly as we feel.Ohio departure: ~7:40 a.m. (GMT –5:00)This photo: ~4:00 p.m. (GMT –6:00)Subtracting: 9h 20m on the road.Today’s distance, 590.1 miles (so 63.2 mph)[ PXL_20241229_215856238_LE15tm :: cell phone ]