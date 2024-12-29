Sign up
Previous
115 / 365
1,230.5 in two days
We enjoyed staying with the kids and grandkids, but it’s definitely good to be off the roads, especially as poorly as we feel.
Ohio departure: ~7:40 a.m. (GMT –5:00)
This photo: ~4:00 p.m. (GMT –6:00)
Subtracting: 9h 20m on the road.
Today’s distance, 590.1 miles (so 63.2 mph)
[ PXL_20241229_215856238_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
Main album
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4591
photos
43
followers
46
following
Views
1
Album
Extras
Taken
30th December 2024 3:58am
miles
odometer
instrument panel
travel-day
tm-p8
tm29dec
