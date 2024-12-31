Sign up
Zero meatballs
The label says “Italian-Style Wedding: Meatballs with carrots & spinach…”
The only problem: there were zero meatballs in the entire can.
Nix. Nada. Zip. Quality control…
It is the most expensive component of the product, so profits go up if you can get away with a meatball product with no meatballs.👍
Tags
soup
,
meatballs
,
soups
,
tm-p8
,
tm31dec
