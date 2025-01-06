Sign up
117 / 365
My car-top boat rack
Icicles, icicles everywhere.
Main album
[ PXL_20250106_190402056_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
ice
,
icicles
,
icy
,
bandw
,
tmbandw
,
roof rack
,
tm06jan
,
tm-p8
,
roof racks
Casablanca
ace
Love this! Like tubular bells waiting to be played.
January 11th, 2025
Mona
ace
I hear the glockenspiel. Beautiful, and I like the bw treatment.
January 11th, 2025
