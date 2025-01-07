Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
118 / 365
Bench, revisited
Same bench
, covered in ice and a dusting of snow. Gray-scaled/B&W.
»
Main album
[ PXL_20250107_211848284_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4601
photos
43
followers
46
following
32% complete
View this month »
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
Latest from all albums
4478
4479
4480
117
4481
118
4482
4483
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Taken
7th January 2025 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
bench
,
icy
,
illinois
,
carbondale
,
chautauqua bottoms
,
tm07jan
,
tm-p8
,
chautauqua bottoms nature preserve
KV
ace
Nice crisp blacks... makes for a cold place to sit for a spell.
January 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close