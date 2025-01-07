Previous
Bench, revisited by rhoing
Bench, revisited

Same bench, covered in ice and a dusting of snow. Gray-scaled/B&W.

[ PXL_20250107_211848284_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

KV ace
Nice crisp blacks... makes for a cold place to sit for a spell.
January 11th, 2025  
