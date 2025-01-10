Sign up
Previous
121 / 365
Through the window
Through the half-moon window over our front door.
Levelled, B&W filter, Exposure and Contrast adjusted in ON1.
»
Main album
[ PXL_20250110_223006558_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
1
1
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
snow
,
window
,
snow-storm
,
through-the-window
,
tm10jan
,
tm-p8
Mags
ace
A lovely view from your window.
January 12th, 2025
