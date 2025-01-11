“Snow Gauge” [Filler]

Probably very imprecise, but it’s what I have. Filler from yesterday.
The metal ruler is a special one. It’s imprinted with “United Brokerage Company,” which employed my great aunt Helen. She was a successful businesswoman before there were very many successful businesswomen. Never married. Spoiled my mom (her sister’s daughter). And spoiled us. If I was ever going to run away from home, I was assuredly going to go to Aunt Helen’s. She passed away in 1978 and I’m happy to have this little memento from her (which probably went to my mom in 1978, and then stayed with my dad until Dad passed away in 2012).
Although the ruler shows United had offices in five cities at the time — Detroit, Fort Wayne, Grand Rapids, Saginaw, and Toledo — shallow descent down a rabbit hole suggests the company went out of business in 2000. It is because of Aunt Helen and this company and the products it brokered in the 1970s, that a particular tradition continues in our family down to a fifth generation with our daughters. I’ve posted twice about this tradition: in 2014 and 2011.
The photo shows about 6⅛" and a “scooch,” but the ruler’s left edge is not zero, so it’s really about 6¼" and a scooch. :) But as you can tell, snow was still falling when I took this.
» Also note that the snow is keeping the metal ruler upright.