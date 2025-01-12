Sign up
Previous
123 / 365
“I’m melting…” [Filler]
Interesting how the icicles on my roof rack melted and created a pattern in the snow below: two long lines running front-to-back and then one below the crossbar at the base of the windshield. [SOOC … or SOOP?]
Main album
[ PXL_20250111_203401213_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4611
photos
43
followers
46
following
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
sooc
,
icy
,
melting
,
tmfiller
,
tm12jan
,
tm-p8
