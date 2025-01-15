Cost-cutting at the lab

I had a blood draw today and this is my “bandage” later in the day. The lab used to use Coban and wrap it all the way around the elbow, which applied pressure and stopped the bleeding or oozing very quickly. Now they just use a few inches of this liquid-permeable tape that applies very little pressure, so this is the result. This is the third or fourth time I’ve had blood come through the gauze and now the bandage. I wonder how many long-sleeved shirts have been damaged by this cost-cutting measure. Please send me a survey this time! Please?