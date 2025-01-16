Something for every [week] day

I came to the wine-and-spirits store yesterday to search for the Japanese whisky that my younger son shared with me recently. (Sadly, they did not have it.) I spotted these 750ml bottles of beer. They are all stouts with different flavors added. The fronts of the bottles only have M, Tu, W, Th, and F and I photographed them yesterday thinking I could surely find them online. I could not. So I came back today to see what brewery makes these. Turns out it’s Cycle Brewing
in St. Petersburg, FL. (You can see a couple of the front labels of these bottles on the brewery’s home page.)
I shall not be trying these beers: the bottles and shelf were unpriced in our local store, but the brewery prices 22-ounce bottles in their 2023 series on their website
at $25. (That’s for less than two 12-ounce bottles!) Too rich for my blood!
What I’ve photographed in our local store is the 2024 series
(750ml bottles priced at $40)
Monday 2024
— 3 year Rare DOS w/coconut and almonds in specialty barrels
Tuesday 2024
— 2 year Rare DOS w/ Tanzanian vanilla beans in a blend of specialty barrels.
Wednesday 2024
— 3 year aged Rare DOS w/cinnamon & hazelnut in Wild Turkey Rare Barrels
Thursday 2024
— 3 year aged Rare DOS w/ coconut, cocoa nibs, and peanuts
Friday 2024
— 2 year Rare DOS w/cocoa nibs and toasted marshmallow
They do make “Saturday” and “Sunday” products … and the complete, 7-day set is sold out … at $275!
