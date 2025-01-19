Sign up
127 / 365
Today it was just snow
Tomorrow’s storm will be lies at the indoor gathering of Felon47’s “broligarchy” of tech billionaires and the firestorm will be directed at burning down things you/we/I may have taken for granted…
[Minimal] selective coloring and Exposure set to –1.0 in ON1.
[ PXL_20250119_210023322_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Tags
dark
,
storm
,
darkness
,
snow-storm
,
selective-coloring
,
tmselectivecoloring
,
tm19jan
,
tm-p8
