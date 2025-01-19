Previous
Today it was just snow by rhoing
Today it was just snow

Tomorrow’s storm will be lies at the indoor gathering of Felon47’s “broligarchy” of tech billionaires and the firestorm will be directed at burning down things you/we/I may have taken for granted…

[Minimal] selective coloring and Exposure set to –1.0 in ON1.

[ PXL_20250119_210023322_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th January 2025

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
