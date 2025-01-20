Previous
My hope by rhoing
My hope

While some lawsuits have already been filed against the incoming administration,* we will probably need healthy measures of good luck and divine guidance or intervention to preserve our democratic republic against those who would burn it all down…

* The new administration is trying to void part of the 14th Amendment by executive order. Just unbelievable — no, wait. It is believable.

