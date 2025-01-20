Sign up
Previous
128 / 365
My hope
While some lawsuits have already been filed against the incoming administration,* we will probably need healthy measures of good luck and divine guidance or intervention to preserve our democratic republic against those who would burn it all down…
» Main album
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* The new administration is trying to void part of the 14th Amendment by executive order. Just unbelievable — no, wait. It
is
believable.
[ PXL_20250120_234557840_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4637
photos
43
followers
46
following
35% complete
View this month »
