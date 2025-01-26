Back in business!

The light’s back up and operational. Why it was ever “out,” I cannot say. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Two notes.
1. Note the triple switch cover at the left edge of the photo. When we had our kitchen remodel (2019) we gave up one of the two ceiling fans over the island. The switch to control that fan was removed so there is now a “blank” on that switch cover. I had never seen a “blank” switch cover before.
2. There were four screws attaching the fixture to the cabinet. When I removed the fixture, and reassembled it, we could only find three. We got down on the floor; Clare vacuumed (hoovered) the floor. No screw. Spent way too much time searching for it. Finally set that issue aside; three screws would certainly be sufficient. The mystery was solved upon reinstallment: there was a screw still in the wood. I had backed it out enough that I could tip the fixture and angle the screw head out of the slot in the frame. “Another crisis averted!”