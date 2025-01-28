Playing around with ON1

Given my recent health issue, I haven’t been able to use the rowing machine or otherwise exercise since we returned from Ohio a week ago. But this afternoon I did a very easy workout on the rower and then Clare & I took a walk in the neighborhood.
I’ve noticed this tree limb that has snapped and is resting on the owner’s house. While the damage is obvious walking by, I didn’t think it was obvious in the photo. So I did some experimenting in ON1 Photo Raw to highlight what the viewer should see. Not sure it’s very sophisticated-looking, but you can see the issue.
It’s been 3½ weeks since the ice storm hit. I would be very uncomfortable having that limb resting on my roof for this long…
Funny you mentioned ON1... A friend mentioned he was looking at ON1 as a less expensive alternative to Lightroom. Are you happy using ON!?