Previous
Playing around with ON1 by rhoing
136 / 365

Playing around with ON1

Given my recent health issue, I haven’t been able to use the rowing machine or otherwise exercise since we returned from Ohio a week ago. But this afternoon I did a very easy workout on the rower and then Clare & I took a walk in the neighborhood.

I’ve noticed this tree limb that has snapped and is resting on the owner’s house. While the damage is obvious walking by, I didn’t think it was obvious in the photo. So I did some experimenting in ON1 Photo Raw to highlight what the viewer should see. Not sure it’s very sophisticated-looking, but you can see the issue.

It’s been 3½ weeks since the ice storm hit. I would be very uncomfortable having that limb resting on my roof for this long…

» Main album

[ PXL_20250128_215705307_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

GaryW
Very cool photo! I hope the neighbor looks out for his roof and gets that fixed quickly!
Funny you mentioned ON1... A friend mentioned he was looking at ON1 as a less expensive alternative to Lightroom. Are you happy using ON!?
January 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact