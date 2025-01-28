Playing around with ON1

Given my recent health issue, I haven’t been able to use the rowing machine or otherwise exercise since we returned from Ohio a week ago. But this afternoon I did aeasy workout on the rower and then Clare & I took a walk in the neighborhood.I’ve noticed this tree limb that has snapped and is resting on the owner’s house. While the damage is obvious walking by, I didn’t think it was obvious in the photo. So I did some experimenting in ON1 Photo Raw to highlight what the viewer should see. Not sure it’s very sophisticated-looking, but you can see the issue.It’s been 3½ weeks since the ice storm hit. I would be very uncomfortable having that limb resting on my roof for this long…[ PXL_20250128_215705307_LE15tm :: cell phone ]