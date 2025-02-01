The color version

We have strawberries every morning as part of our breakfast and a few days ago I looked at a strawberry and wondered how many seeds are in a single strawberry (on average). Along similar lines, I have marveled at how many seeds are packed in a single milkweed “fruit.” But strawberries? To the Google!
According to a couple of sources, about 200. But I also found an interesting article about the parts of a strawberry: “Why Do Strawberries Have Their Seeds on the Outside?”
“First off, strawberries don’t keep their seeds outside their fruit. Those things we think of as strawberry seeds aren’t seeds – and the big, red strawberry ‘fruit’ isn’t technically a fruit.
In ‘true’ fruits, like peaches, a flower is pollinated and then the flower’s ovary swells and becomes the fruit, with the seed or seeds in the middle.
“Not so with strawberries.
“When a strawberry flower is pollinated, the fruit doesn’t swell. The fertilized ovaries in the flower form separate, small, dry fruits. Those ‘seeds’ on the outside of a strawberry are actually the fruits, each of which contains a single seed.
“The ripe, red, fleshy part that we think of as the strawberry ‘fruit’ is actually swollen receptacle tissue – the part of the plant that connected the flower to the stem. When a strawberry flower is pollinated, it triggers the receptacle tissue to grow and change.”