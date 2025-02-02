Previous
Colors on Colors by rhoing
141 / 365

Colors on Colors

Ravensburger: “Colors on Colors.”
Interestingly, the side of the box correctly indicates 1008 pieces. (The grid is 28×36.)
A “Karen Puzzle.”

Ravensburger’s description: “Splash into a soothing rainbow waterfall of calm in this “Colors on Colors” 1000-piece puzzle by that nerdy YouTube host you love — Karen Puzzles!

» This puzzle at Ravensburger
» Karen Puzzles
    • Karen does a 24,000 piece puzzle

» Main album

[ PXL_20250202_183513483_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Simply Amanda
Nice. I'll bet it was hard!
February 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Very challenging and great shot!
February 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact