Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
141 / 365
Colors on Colors
Ravensburger: “Colors on Colors.”
Interestingly, the side of the box correctly indicates 1008 pieces. (The grid is 28×36.)
A “Karen Puzzle.”
Ravensburger’s description: “
Splash into a soothing rainbow waterfall of calm in this “Colors on Colors” 1000-piece puzzle by that nerdy YouTube host you love — Karen Puzzles!
”
»
This puzzle at Ravensburger
»
Karen Puzzles
•
Karen does a 24,000 piece puzzle
» Main album
[ PXL_20250202_183513483_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4682
photos
44
followers
46
following
38% complete
View this month »
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
Latest from all albums
4537
139
4538
4539
140
4540
141
4541
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Taken
2nd February 2025 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
,
puzzles
,
jigsaw puzzles
,
ravensburger
,
1000pce
,
tm-puzzles
,
tm-jigsaw-puzzles
,
tm-p8
,
tm02feb
,
karen puzzle
,
karen puzzles
Simply Amanda
Nice. I'll bet it was hard!
February 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Very challenging and great shot!
February 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close