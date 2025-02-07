We have a long-time acquaintance who maintains that once we wear them, socks are, in fact, left- and right-socks. But I digress.
I recently posted a photo of sneakers that gave me blisters on the back of my [left] ankle (on the Achilles tendon). So Clare got me a package of these socks that are reinforced to resist blistering of the feet. Since our feet are roughly mirror images of each other and not themselves symmetrical, specialized socks should not be interchangeable. Therefore, it makes perfect sense that they should have left- and right-designations. So there you are. :)