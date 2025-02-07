Previous
Left- and right-socks by rhoing
Left- and right-socks

Absent-minded professor? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

We have a long-time acquaintance who maintains that once we wear them, socks are, in fact, left- and right-socks. But I digress.

I recently posted a photo of sneakers that gave me blisters on the back of my [left] ankle (on the Achilles tendon). So Clare got me a package of these socks that are reinforced to resist blistering of the feet. Since our feet are roughly mirror images of each other and not themselves symmetrical, specialized socks should not be interchangeable. Therefore, it makes perfect sense that they should have left- and right-designations. So there you are. :)

[ PXL_20250207_212101854_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Mags ace
LOL! What happens if you switch? =)
February 9th, 2025  
