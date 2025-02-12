Sign up
148 / 365
Polished stone
Not bothering with explanations anymore.
60mm
Candidates (from Buy Nothing, Carbondale): [
[Blue] Calcite
] [
Celestine
] [
Angelite
]
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
1
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4723
photos
44
followers
46
following
40% complete
Tags
stone
,
celestite
,
mineral
,
polished
,
angelite
,
tm60mm
,
tm12feb
,
test-post
,
blue calcite
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful color
February 13th, 2025
