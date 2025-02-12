Previous
Polished stone by rhoing
Polished stone

Not bothering with explanations anymore.

[ IMG_4334_LE15tm :: 60mm ]

Candidates (from Buy Nothing, Carbondale): [ [Blue] Calcite ] [ Celestine ] [ Angelite ]
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful color
February 13th, 2025  
