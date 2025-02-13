‘Vintage’ game board

I can’t call it OG, because it’s nowhere near “original.”
From Wikipedia
: “Candy Land
is a simple racing board game created by Eleanor Abbott and published by Milton Bradley in 1949. The game requires no reading and minimal counting skills, making it suitable for young children. No strategy is involved as players are never required to make choices; only following directions is required. Over 50 million copies of Candy Land have been sold.
“The game was designed in 1948 by Eleanor Abbott, while she was recovering from polio in San Diego, California. The game was made for and tested by the children in the same wards on the hospital. The children suggested that Abbott submit the game to Milton Bradley Company. The game was bought by Milton Bradley and first published in 1949 as a temporary fill-in for their then main product line, school supplies. Candy Land
became Milton Bradley’s best-selling game, … and put the company in the same league as its main competitor, Parker Brothers. …
“In 1984, Hasbro purchased Milton Bradley. Landmark Entertainment Group revamped the game with new art that same year, adding characters and a storyline.”
The copyright at the lower left of this board is 1984, but for Milton Bradley, so this was produced before the sale to Hasbro.
Aaaaanyway, note the hole in the center. This board was repurposed into a clock by one of our older daughter’s friends and given to her as a gift. The clock mechanism didn’t work, but I have a connection for replacement parts for battery-powered clocks, so I took a photo and sent it to our daughter.
After a couple days and a second “prompt,” she responded: “I didn’t answer cuz I wasn’t sure. Part of me loves the old school board but I don’t need it as a clock”. Her family has Candy Land
, but it’s the newer version.
Opinions, parents!
Pre-Hasbro/Milton Bradley or the current version?
