I’m not sure I could have thought of this, or have been this “brave” before I started working with all the clever and experienced Habitat for Humanity volunteers, but I removed the top of the 160-year old dresser. It was about ¾" wider than the frame on each side. That’s 1½" total.I had to move a small piece that was added by the refinisher/furniture-maker 30ish years ago, but then it was “just” a matter of eight screws. Now that I think about it, I’m not sure where the removed top is going to go, but that’s a problem to be solved when we actually get ready to haul this beast.Oh, now I see what I had to move! Three of the drawer compartments have small, light-colored pieces of wood that are visible in the photo (one on each side). Lee installed these asfor the drawers. :)